SM scholarship sparks brighter future for high school student

For the son of a single mother, finishing high school seemed the culmination of his education as he could not afford to continue to college. But Fritz Mendez was determined to become a degree holder. With the help of SM Foundation (SMF), Mendez got a scholarship that sparked a brighter future for him.

For thousands of deserving students from vulnerable communities like Mendez, the SM Foundation’s scholarship program is that spark that ignites their will to live for a better tomorrow.

“When you live in our community, it seems expected of you not to go to college or have a degree because poverty is very rampant. I, however, had a dream inside me to show to my community and family that I can have a college degree,” he said. “Having an opportunity to fulfill that dream through the SM Scholarship is indeed a blessing I prayed for. I took all the courage to apply and the SM Foundation gave me a shot.”

More than an academic grant, the SMF scholarship’s supportive environment developed a positive attitude in Mendez and additional skills like writing and performing. He also developed leadership skills, an outgoing nature, and skills in budgeting and time management that all were crucial for his survival and success in college and future career by boosting his confidence and expanding his horizons.

“The scholarship unleashed a new side of me. From merely thinking about survival, I developed a sense of responsibility, discipline, and an appreciation for the value of labor and money. This growth was particularly evident during my participation in the SM Scholarship’s summer job program, where I learned to budget my earnings effectively. I was able to provide for our household needs while still saving enough for my allowance in the upcoming semester,” Mendez said.

After earning his Accounting Technology degree in 2014, he landed his first and only job at BDO Unibank. Climbing the corporate ladder, he is now a senior teller while also serving as the regional director of the BDO Employees Association for the Visayas region.

While managing key accounts in his area, he uplifts his colleagues, leads effectively, and proposes innovative welfare policies for his fellow employees.

“The SM Group has taught me that family is everything. As an SM scholar, their encouragement and support showed me the true meaning of family. Now, working at BDO Unibank, I get to experience and demonstrate how to nurture my family,” he said.

Today, Fritz is able to provide for his family’s essential needs and healthy living environment, especially for his mother who supported his dream of a better life.

“Beyond this, the SM Scholarship gave hope to me, a high school student who could have accepted his fate. The SM Scholarship not only made me the only degree holder in a broken family but also provided an opportunity for me to envision a brighter, more promising future. It highlighted the potential for students like me to begin anew and forge our own paths toward success,” he said.