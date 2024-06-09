Illegal drugs from Denmark intercepted

Operatives from the Bureau of Customs-Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BoC-NAIA), the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group have intercepted a parcel containing illegal drugs with an estimated value of P13,546,100 at the Central Mail Exchange Center in NAIA Complex, Pasay City.

Initial reports said that the parcel was declared as canned goods and fruits transported from Denmark and delivered to a certain individual in Taguig City. PDEA’s field testing revealed that the parcel included 5,033 Ecstasy tablets and 998 grams of ketamine.

The Port of NAIA will pursue criminal charges against the claimant for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act (Republic Act 9165) and Section 1401 (Unlawful Importation) of Republic Act 10863, also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.