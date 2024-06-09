France, Philippines become oceans guardians

France and the Philippines have forged a partnership for oceans conservation with the launching of the Blue Nations joint initiative (BNI) by the French Embassy in Manila on the occasion of World Environment Day last 5 June.

The collaboration prepares the two countries for the United Nations Oceans Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France on 9 to 13 June 2025. UNOC3 aims to accelerate action and mobilize all actors to conserve and sustainably use the ocean, seas and marine resources in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 14 by enforcing the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction Treaty and sealing the Treaty on Plastic Pollution and Treaty on Illegal Fishing.

UNOC3 also aims to engage economic and financial actors in raising funds for ocean protection as well as enhance political, scientific and civic engagement in the fields of environmental protection, climate action, blue economy and maritime security.

“The initiative seeks to build on the longstanding cooperation between France and the Philippines on maritime and climate issues and is designed to amplify efforts in these key areas in the lead-up to the 2025 UNOC in Nice,” according to French Ambassador Marie Fontanel.

Investing in marine ecosystems

Senator Loren Legarda, who spoke at the launching event, emphasized that there must be a greater global effort to preserve the integrity of marine life, as people are becoming increasingly aware of the fragility of the environment and its diminishing capacity to support life.

“As one of the countries with the largest coastlines, approximately 36,300 kilometers in length, the Philippines needs significant resources and effort to help secure its marine life,” said the author of the Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System law, which provides a snapshot of the country’s natural resources.

“We have begun to measure what we treasure and made great strides in keeping waste from reaching our seas. But we need a much greater push and a universal understanding of these goals to allow us all to push together to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 14,” she said.

With the economic value of the services provided by healthy oceans — such as carbon sequestration, coastal protection and fisheries — Legarda said nations and businesses should invest in the long-term health of marine ecosystems to ensure their sustainability for future generations.

Aside from Legarda, Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, Undersecretary Jesus Domingo, representing Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo, representatives from the Climate Change Commission, other representatives of the Philippines government and agencies, members of the diplomatic corps and the civil society graced the launching of the BNI.

Call for proposals

Every year since 2006, the French Embassy in the Philippines calls for new projects aimed at supporting an action proposal developed for the benefit of a disadvantaged community or social group, or for environmental protection.

On 5 June, the embassy again called on foundations, non-government organizations (NGOs) and students to submit proposals on ocean conservation. Proposals can be on biodiversity, marine conservation and ecosystem protection; the blue economy; climate resilience; plastic pollution and waste reduction; sustainable tourism; and sustainable fishing. Selected NGO projects will be given 80,000 euros grant while chosen students’ proposals will get 10,000 euros.

The deadline for submission of proposals is on 5 July and the chosen projects will be announced on 5 September for implementation this year and in 2025.