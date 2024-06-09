BFAR budget utilization put under a microscope

The House of Representatives will investigate the alleged disparities in the assistance provided by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to fisherfolk operating in the contested waters of the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Zambales Rep. Jefferson Khonghun, who has raised concerns about potential anomalies within the BFAR, announced the probe on Sunday.

“This is about more than just boats; it’s about securing the future of our fishing industry and reinforcing our sovereignty,” he said. “The fishermen in the WPS deserve the best resources to sustain their livelihoods and uphold our national interests in these contested waters.”

BFAR is among the agencies that received increased funding this year. This boost was part of a broader congressional initiative to reallocate funds from various civilian agencies, including the Office of the Vice President, to strengthen operations in the WPS amid escalating maritime tensions with China.

Despite the substantial budget provided to BFAR, Khonghun pointed out that the agency has failed to address the critical needs of the fishermen, who often bear the brunt of these inadequacies.

In February, BFAR announced a P660 million budget to procure 66 units of 62-foot fishing vessels, intended to provide Filipino fishermen with larger boats. At least 10 of these vessels were earmarked for fishing cooperatives in the WPS.

However, during a public hearing with WPS fisherfolk last month, House members discovered that the boats provided were unsuitable for the fishermen’s actual needs. The revelation has prompted Khonghun and other lawmakers to scrutinize BFAR’s 2025 budget during the upcoming budget season starting in August.

“Reevaluating and potentially reallocating BFAR’s budget will guarantee that every peso is directed towards genuinely improving the conditions for our fishermen,” Khonghun asserted.

“We need to examine BFAR’s budget closely to ensure it matches the fishermen’s needs. There seems to be an anomaly within BFAR, as they appear to be misleading our fishermen,” he added.

BFAR reports that there are 385,300 fishermen in the WPS. These territorial waters contribute significantly to the country’s fisheries sector, accounting for 275,520 metric tons of production, which represents about 6 percent to 7 percent of the total national output.

The congressional probe aims to uncover the root causes of these issues and ensure that the allocated funds are used effectively to support the livelihoods of the WPS fisherfolk. As tensions in the region continue, it becomes increasingly vital to provide the necessary resources and support to those who operate on the front lines of these contested waters.