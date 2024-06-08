Pateros police dismantle drug den

A drug den was dismantled and three suspects were arrested in a police operation in Barangay Sta. Ana, Pateros, early Saturday morning.

The Southern Police District’s District Drug Enforcement Unit seized approximately 50 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P340,000.

Apprehended during the operation were three suspects identified as alias Bugoy, 29, a high-value individual; alias Philip, 23, a street-level individual; and alias Arleen, 45, also a high-value individual and the drug den maintainer.

The suspects are currently detained at the Pateros Municipal Police Station, pending charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In Taguig City, a high-value drug dealer was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted Saturday morning in Barangay Wawa.

The suspect, identified as alias Otchok, 40, was apprehended with 190 grams of suspected shabu, valued at approximately P1.3 million.

During the operation, police also seized eight sachets containing the illegal substance, a weighing scale, and marked money used in the transaction.