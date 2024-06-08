MMDA lays down traffic scheme for Independence Day

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will implement temporary road closure in the streets of Manila to give way to the celebration of the 126th Philippine Independence Day on 12 June.

From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., the following roads will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic:

• Roxas Blvd. – both bounds from TM Kalaw to P. Burgos

• TM Kalaw – from Ma. Orosa to Roxas Blvd. westbound

From 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., the following roads will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic:

• Roxas Blvd. – from UN Ave. to P. Burgos Ave. (both bounds)

• TM Kalaw – both sides from Roxas Blvd. to Taft Ave.

• P. Burgos Ave. – both sides and Finance Road

• Bonifacio Drive – from Anda Circle to P. Burgos Ave.

Adjacent roads within Rizal Park and Quirino Grandstand will also be utilized for the occasion.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) advised truckers, drivers, and motorists to take the identified alternate routes during the duration of the closure.

For PUV and private vehicles going north:

Roxas Blvd. right turn to Quirino Ave. or U.N. Ave. then left turn to Taft Ave. to destination

For private vehicles:

From R-10 going to Anda Circle, turn left to Soriano Ave, turn right to Solana St., turn left to Muralla St., then go straight to Magallanes Drive, turn right to P. Burgos Ave. to destination.

For trucks going Northbound / Southbound:

SLEX, Osmeña Highway, Quirino Ave., Nagtahan St., Lacson Ave., Yuseco St., Capulong St., R-10 Road, to destination.

Actual closing and opening of affected roads will be based on the actual traffic situation.

Meanwhile, MMDA Acting Chairman, Atty. Don Artes, said that a total of 1,156 personnel will be deployed in strategic locations to ensure seamless traffic management that promotes the safety and convenience of all road users.vAmbulances, military trucks, dump trucks, tow trucks, and other resources will, likewise, be dispatched.

Festival-like celebrations have been lined up from 10 to 12 June, which will be held at the Rizal Park Burnham Green right across Quirino Grandstand.

Various government agencies and non-government organizations have prepared activities for the public to enjoy.