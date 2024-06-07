Understanding sodium

Salt, in the form of sodium chloride, is a necessary mineral in the body. It is also known as an electrolyte, and it helps with the proper functioning of the body and the control of body fluids and blood pressure.

When there is an excess of sodium in the body this can cause an imbalance in body fluids. Too much sodium attracts water, and this increase of blood volume in the body can lead to an increase in blood pressure. This, in turn, makes the heart work harder to pump against the higher force of blood flow in the body. The kidneys also have to work harder to get rid of the excess fluid. In the long term, high sodium levels can cause damage to the heart, kidneys, eyes, brain and bones.

Signs and symptoms of taking too much sodium include fatigue, headache, elevated blood pressure, feeling excessively thirsty, bloating, swelling of the hands and feet and insomnia.

It is recommended to consume about 1,500 mg of sodium per day, and to not exceed 2,300 mg a day — which is the amount of sodium in one teaspoon of fine iodized salt. There is a minimal difference in the amount of sodium per teaspoon of other forms (sea salt, Himalayan pink salt, black salt) and preparations (coarse vs. fine). These different salts are chosen more for flavor than sodium content.

Most natural and unprocessed foods are low in sodium and these include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, fresh meats and dairy foods. Even salt added to cooking or while eating at the table does not contribute much, about 150 to 300 mg of salt. Most of the salt in our diets comes from processed and commercially prepared foods.

The top sources of sodium come from fast foods like pizza, sandwiches and burgers, cheese, cold cuts and cured meats, crackers, canned soups and meats, and savory snacks like chips, pretzels and popcorn. Some foods high in sodium may not even taste salty, such breakfast cereals and bread.