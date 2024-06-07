Risa welcomes BIR’s probe vs Guo

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros applauded on Friday the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s decision to investigate Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo for possible tax evasion.

According to Hontiveros, it would “not be surprising” if the embattled local chief executive also does “irregularities” in her tax payments.

“Almost every document bearing her name is questionable. From her birth certificate to her Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN), she has yet to provide satisfactory explanations,” she said.

Earlier, BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. announced that the agency is conducting a parallel investigation into Guo and other personalities mentioned during the Senate investigation into raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in Bamban.

Hontiveros, who is spearheading the Senate investigation into POGOs, said the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality is “willing to cooperate” with the BIR’s investigation.

“I also thank the government agencies for their own initiatives to hold the responsible parties accountable,” she said.

“My advice to Mayor Alice Guo: Come clean. Tell the truth before it’s too late,” she added.