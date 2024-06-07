Cyber breaches rising

In 2024, the world of cybersecurity faced an unprecedented wave of breaches. Notable incidents included the Russian web hosting data leak, Microsoft Azure data breach, Bank of America data attack, a cyber assault on the Russian Center for Space Hydrometeorology (Planeta), the so-called Mother of All Breaches (MOAB), and the Palo Alto Networks PAN-OS Vulnerability (CVE-2024-3400).

These breaches exposed several common weaknesses. Phishing vulnerabilities, exemplified by the Microsoft Azure incident, demonstrated the critical need for advanced email filtering and regular training sessions to prevent fraudulent emails from compromising credentials. Weak password policies and poor credential management were evident in the Russian leak and MOAB. Enforcing strong password policies, regular changes, and implementing multi-factor authentication (MFA) were determined crucial to mitigate the risks.

Unpatched software vulnerabilities played a critical role, particularly in the Palo Alto Networks PAN-OS Vulnerability. Establishing a rigorous patch management protocol and automating updates can, according to experts, address this weakness. The reliance on third-party service providers without thorough security assessments was another significant issue, highlighted by the Bank of America data breach.

Comprehensive security assessments and stringent access controls for third-party vendors are essential preventive measures.

Meanwhile, insufficient network security measures allowed sophisticated attacks, such as the one on Planeta. Deploying advanced network security protocols, including intrusion detection and prevention systems, is necessary to monitor and respond to suspicious activities effectively.

Outdated software and systems were found to be common entry points for attackers, underscoring the need for regular updates or replacements of software and hardware systems.

