Munti village chief slayers face murder raps

The local government of Muntinlupa City disclosed on Thursday that operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the city have arrested the suspects behind the killing of Barangay Buli Chairman Ronaldo Loresca recently.

Muntinlupa Mayor Rufino “Ruffy” Biazon said that the suspects were already charged with murder at the City Prosecutor’s Office on 4 June 2024.

However, the mayor said that the identity of the suspects are still withheld as investigations are still ongoing.

“Although what happened is sad, we can say that we are getting closer to justice, not just for his family and friends, but also throughout Muntinlupa,” Biazon said.

The local chief executive added that steps leading to the arrest and charge of the suspects became possible through the efforts of the Muntinlupa police led by Col. Robert Domingo, PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group and PNP Forensic Group, the Department of Justice, other government offices including the Department of Disaster Resilience and Management and nearby cities.

Biazon also said that the CCTV network of the city also played a key role in the investigation.

“We will continue to strengthen our peace and order capability in Muntinlupa for the safety and security of the citizens,” Biazon said.

To recall, the village chief was gunned down on the evening of 22 May, as witnesses said that they saw the victim with his companions in front of a store when the incident occurred.

Before their arrest, the suspects were last seen wearing a JoyRide shirt and a black shirt as they reportedly fled to Sucat.