BI ‘posers’ to face extortion charges

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Thursday disclosed that it is already mulling to take legal action against individuals pretending to be employees of the agency who are also involved in extortion activities.

BI commissioner Norman Tansingco made the announcement following information that police are investigating a certain Marion Badando for his alleged involvement in the abduction of four foreign nationals.

According to authorities, Badando posed to be an Immigration official and a lawyer before being identified as a member of the kidnapping gang.

The suspect, however, is still at large.

“We have received reports that this individual has been using the name of the Bureau of Immigration to extort foreigners,” Tansingco said. “We are studying filing cases against him and his cohorts to serve as a warning not to besmirch the agency’s name.”

He stressed that such actions not only affect the victims but also degrade the BI’s reputation as the integrity of their institution is critical.

“We will not accept any actions that damage the public’s and stakeholders’ trust in us,” Tansingco said.

He also disclosed that a thorough assessment of the bureau’s records proved that Badando is not and has never been a BI employee.

“Our internal checks have validated that this person has no official connection with the Bureau, and his claims are entirely fraudulent,” Tansingco said.

The BI chief also advised the public to first verify the credentials of any individual claiming to be a BI employee through official channels, as he expressed gratitude to the authorities for their continuous efforts to locate and apprehend the culprits.

“We appreciate the dedication and hard work of our law enforcement partners. Their commitment to justice is crucial in resolving this matter and preventing future incidents,” Tansingco said.