Wanted man nabbed at NAIA

The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) on Tuesday disclosed that its operatives have apprehended a suspect who was wanted by authorities for violation of Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.

Reports said that the PNP-AVSEGROUP — along with authorities from the Villamor Sub-Station 9 Police Station — served the warrant of arrest to the suspect last Saturday evening at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

The apprehended suspect was identified by the Aviation Security Unit NCR as a 46-year-old Filipino male from Molave, Zamboanga del Sur, who was a departing Ethiopian Airlines passenger bound for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Meantime, the PNP-AVSEGROUP said that a joint operation was carried out with the purpose of identifying individuals who are accused of having violated Section 5(I).

The warrant of arrest was issued against the suspect by the Hon. Raymundo G. Vallega, Presiding Judge, Regional Trial Court of the National Capital Judicial Region, Branch 120, Caloocan City, under Criminal Case No. 94176 dated 28 July 2016, with a recommended bail of P24,000.