SPD ops yield P2-M shabu

The Southern Police District (SPD) on Tuesday disclosed that its anti-illegal drug operations from 29 May to 3 June 2024 yielded at least P2 million worth of suspected shab.

SPD director P/Brig. Gen. Leon Victor Z. Rosete has stressed the police’s commitment to law and order, highlighting a series of successful operations that resulted in significant arrests and drug seizures.

Across the Southern Metro area, 41 police operations were conducted, leading to the apprehension of 59 individuals. Authorities confiscated a total of 301.45 grams of shabu, 20.8 grams of marijuana, and 35 grams of kush, with a combined estimated street value of P2,104,856.

Rosete stressed that the substantial drug haul demonstrates the SPD’s unwavering resolve to eradicate illegal drugs from the streets.

The SPD also expressed gratitude to the community for their continuous support and cooperation in the fight against illegal drugs.