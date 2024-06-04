Live-in druggies collared

Operatives from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Station 15 (Project 6) apprehended two live-in partners for drug peddling during a buy-bust operation on Monday night.

Police Station 15 commander P/Lt. Col. Richard Mepania identified the suspects as Robin Bernardo and Aubrey Fallorina, both residents of Project 8 Extension.

Mepania reported that officers conducted the operation in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency National Capital Region following a tip from a concerned citizen.

An undercover officer purchased P1,000 worth of shabu from the suspects. After the pre-arranged signal, authorities arrested Bernardo and Fallorina.

A total of 38 grams of shabu with a street value of P258,400, a black pouch, and the buy-bust money were seized.

The suspects will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

QCPD Director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan commended the operating units for their continuous efforts against illegal drugs.

“This is a significant contribution to maintaining peace and order in Quezon City,” Maranan said.