Alleviating Aghon’s woes

Nineteen towns in Quezon province were adversely affected by the Typhoon “Aghon” last week. Ayala Group’s listed renewable energy firm ACEN Corp. and corporate social responsibility arm Ayala Foundation Inc. (AFI) were quick to deliver relief goods to 2,500 affected residents of Tayabas, Mauban and Real towns to alleviate their hunger.

Tayabas City Mayor Lovely Reynoso-Pontioso, AFI representative Mark Alcantara and ACEN representative Steff Redison, together with local councilors and barangay leaders, handed grocery bags to 50 residents of Barangay Gibangan, 150 residents of Barangay Calumpang and 300 residents of Barangay Isabang on 31 May.

In Mauban town, Mayor Ninong Erwin Pastrana and representatives of Giga Ace, a subsidiary of ACEN, and AFI distributed grocery bags to 1,000 affected families from the villages of Lual, Polo and Bagong Bayan. Helping in the distribution of the relief goods were Vice Mayor Alween Sardea, local councilors and barangay leaders.

Reynoso-Pontioso thanked Giga Ace for its care and help for the speedy recovery of Mauban people affected by the destructive floods brought by Aghon.

Meanwhile, Real Mayor Bing Diestro-Aquino led the distribution of food packs donated by Giga Ace 6 Inc. to 1,000 residents of Barangays Malapad, Lubayat, Pandan and Masikap.

The mayor thanked the donors for helping locals ease their burden.