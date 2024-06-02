Tzu Chi ‘love bug’ bites U.S. volunteers

Three American eye doctors from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences (DOVS) participated in Tzu Chi Eye Center’s (TCEC) clinics and surgical procedures, including serving over 250 patients in Bacoor, Cavite, from 20 to 26 May.

DOVS’ chairman Dr. Terri Young, third-year ophthalmology resident Dr. Brianna Nicole Aldred and assistant professor Dr. Jennifer Larson shared with Filipino counterparts volunteering for TCEC their experience, knowledge and resources in patient care, education and research as part of an exchange program between TCEC and UW-Madison.

TCEC is one of the DOVS’ partner institutions in the Philippines, alongside the University of Santo Tomas and the Cardinal Santos Medical Center, for its Global Ophthalmology Initiatives Program.

Young, Larson and Aldred also joined Tzu Chi volunteers in visiting eye patients in their homes — an experience that gave them a better understanding of TCEC beneficiaries’ living conditions and a new appreciation for the role an eye surgeon plays in society.

Aldred also lauded Tzu Chi for its holistic approach to caring for its patients — going beyond the needed clinical treatment and surgery to address even the latter’s other needs with the help of volunteers.

“As a resident, we do surgery. It is great to help them in that medical capacity but being able to also see where they are coming from, and bring them goods like rice and clothing — things that they might not have — just shows you can help these patients even if you are not a doctor,” Aldred said.