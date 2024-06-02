QCPD nabs 4 druggies; seizes P720K marijuana

Four individuals engaged in illegal drug activities were arrested by operatives of the Quezon City Police District's Police Station PS-3 (Talipapa) in a buy-bust operation early morning Sunday.

PS-3 commander, P/Lt.Col. Resty Damaso, identified the suspects as Reynaldo Antonio, 44 years old, a resident of Brgy. Baesa, Quezon City; John Claude Sarmiento, 28 years old, a resident of Brgy. San Agustin, Malabon City; Dave Archer Tiozon, 25 years old, a resident of Brgy. Talipapa, Quezon City; and Michael Balestoy, 25 years old, a resident of Brgy. Pasong Tamo, Quezon City.

Damaso said at 1:00 a.m. on 2 June 2024, in Brgy. Baesa, Quezon City, PS 3 operatives, in coordination with PDEA RO-NCR, conducted a buy-bust operation after receiving information from a confidential informant regarding the illegal drug activities of the suspects.

An undercover operative acted as a poseur buyer was able to bought P1,000 worth of marijuana from the suspects and at the given pre-arranged signal they were arrested.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of six kilograms of marijuana valued at P720,000. Said operatives also seized one cellular phone and the buy-bust money from the possession of the suspects.

Damaso said the suspects will be charged with violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

"I commend the PS 3 operatives for this significant accomplishment. This is an indication of our commitment to fighting one of today’s most serious social ills, hence we remain steadfast in our intensified campaign to preserve peace and order in our community,” QCPD Director, P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan, said.