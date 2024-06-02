Motorcycle thief behind bars

Operatives from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Station 16 (Pasong Putik) arrested a motorcycle theft suspect over the weekend.

Station Commander P/Lt. Col. Reynante Parlade identified the suspect as Mark Kevin Nebre of Barangay Sta. Teresita, Quezon City.

Initial reports disclosed that on Saturday, the victims — identified as Rusty Naval and Marlon Escalona — parked a Honda TMX motorcycle (owned by Jessabel Acusin) in front of an establishment along Zabarte Road at Quirino Highway, Barangay Kaligayahan.

The suspect allegedly approached the parked motorcycle, took it without permission, and sped away. Naval and Escalona witnessed the theft, chased Nebre, and flagged down nearby PS 16 officers conducting an anti-criminality patrol.

A brief chase ensued, leading to Nebre’s arrest and the recovery of the stolen motorcycle at 2:20 p.m. the same day.

Nebre faces charges for violating Republic Act 10883, or the Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016, before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.