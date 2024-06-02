MIAA appeals for understanding amid lightning alerts

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Sunday has asked the public for understanding and cooperation after flights at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) were briefly halted owing to bad weather and lightning strikes.

Following the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announcement of the rainy season last Wednesday, significant rains and thunderstorms are expected nationwide.

That same day, NAIA experienced six lightning alerts, each averaging one hour and two minutes in Lightning Red Alert status and subsequently downgraded to Lightning Yellow Alert and on 17 May, at least 12 lightning alerts were reported in a single day.

The airport authority said that in these situations, the MIAA Airport Ground Operations and Safety Division issues a lightning red alert, leading to a temporary suspension of all flight and ground movements at the ramp.

Operations will be put on hold until the warning is reduced to yellow, indicating that flight operations can resume.

“Airports around the world have implemented lightning warning level systems to protect the lives of airport personnel on the ramp. NAIA has its own. In addition to the lightning alarm system, we have lightning shelters around the ramp area where workers can seek shelter when a lightning red signal is issued,” said MIAA general manager Eric Ines.

He added that these days, every commercial aircraft is equipped with conducting paths that can withstand lightning strikes and protect the aircraft from harm.

Meanwhile, NAIA has 20 lightning arresters strategically placed around the ramp area which are meant to protect electrical and telecommunication systems against power surges caused by lightning strikes. The arresters safely divert lightning surges to the ground.

“While the convenience and protection of our passengers remain our paramount concerns, equally important are the lives of ramp workers who make things happen in flight operations,” Ines said.

He also urged all airline operators to make announcements onboard aircraft when they are held on the ground or en route to NAIA to keep passengers informed of the situation.