Israel seeks reliable partner to establish peace in Gaza

Israel’s Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss said his country continues to seek a partner that will help it end the war against Palestine’s Hamas and rebuild Gaza, while it deploys measures to keep its environment normal.

“We need a reliable partner that will say explicitly that it recognizes the rights of Israel to exist,” he said in a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Manila at the Manila Polo Club, in Makati City.

“We need to see a counterpart that is willing to see Israel and Palestine live side by side peacefully. Then we can start talking about states and whatever it’s going to be,” Fluss continued.

He explained that Israel, a Jewish state, continues to be threatened by Hamas, an armed Muslim group, into ceding control of Gaza which it claims as a Palestinian territory. Fluss added Hamas wants to cast out non-Muslim groups in the Middle East.

Political and religious

“It’s political and religious. It started with the question of Muslim countries not recognizing a country that is not Muslim in an area that used to be Muslim many years ago under the crusaders. But many years before it was a Jewish state,” he said.

In 7 October 2023, Hamas bombed the southern part of Israel, killing more than 1,400 people, according to Middle Eastern media company Al Jazeera.

Consequently, Israel retaliated with missile attacks which killed more than 4,600 people.

Fluss said the Israeli government strives to minimize casualties.

“I’m not underestimating the casualties but we target only operatives. Hamas is giving the numbers because they’re there. They’re using human shields but it’s difficult because it’s a war,” he said.

Fluss urged the global community to address fundamentalists and extremists that refuse to adapt to changing demographics of states and shut down negotiations for peace.

“It’s time to put pressure on governments to stop the rhetoric and try to create peace. Hamas is extreme but the majority and the Palestinian government never condemned Hamas attacks over Israel,” he said.

Fluss said he could not yet see clear signs that the war is ending, but stressed Israel’s goal to help rebuild affected areas.

“We have to have a reliable partner to help us with future development and recognition of the state of Israel. Reconstruction has to happen,” he said.

“Those who supported Hamas should support reconstruction. At this stage, it’s only humanitarian assistance,” Fluss added.

Back to normal

Eight months after the October attack by Hamas, Fluss said Israel’s businesses have returned to normal.

“Everything in Israel is back to normal. Restaurants and cinemas are open. However, the atmosphere is not happy,” he said.

Fluss added Israel remains open to foreign workers in various industries, including construction, agriculture and tourism and health.

‘It’s political and religious. It started with the question of Muslim countries not recognizing a country that is not Muslim in an area that used to be Muslim many years ago under the crusaders. But many years before it was a Jewish state.’

“There are so many opportunities in Israel because we need tens of thousands of workers. The Philippines is losing the market,” he said.

In December last year, the Department of Migrant Workers imposed mandatory repatriation of overseas Filipino workers or OFWs in Gaza as Israel continued to retaliate against Hamas.

Meanwhile, the government agency added only OFWs with existing contracts with Israel-based employers can return there.