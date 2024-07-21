RC Makati opens 4th dorm in Puerto Princesa

RC Makati successfully inaugurated its fourth Dormitory Project, formally turning over the facility to the Palawan State University (PSU) in Puerto Princesa on 24 June.

President Bing Matoto, vice president Howie Calleja, directors Rodrigo Segura, Bom Villatuya and Winston Uy, president-Elect Eddie Galvez, past president Louie Aseoche, past district governor Pepz Bengzon and RAED Doris Ensomo.

The day’s events commenced with a quick lunch at the PSU Hotel with the chairperson and president of Angat Pinas Foundation, former Vice President Atty. Leni Robredo. From there, the group proceeded to the dormitory site for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Matoto led the ribbon-cutting alongside Atty. Robredo and Dr. Ramon Docto, president of the Palawan State University.

The dormitory blessing, led by Rev. Fr. Francis Mark Guzman, covered all areas of the facility, starting from the main door to the well-equipped kitchen, the study area furnished with computers, the 20-bed double-decker room complete with beddings, pillows and mosquito nets, and the comfort rooms and shower area.

Unveiling of the marker

The ceremony concluded with the unveiling of the marker bearing the RC Makati logo, followed by the symbolic turnover of the dormitory key to PSU officials.

The team then moved on to the jam-packed PSU auditorium for the formal program of the event.

In his message, Matoto shared the impact this project will have on the students of the school and discussed potential future projects for the province.

Atty. Robredo shared the story of how the partnership with RC Makati was conceived. This was at the time she was invited to be guest speaker of the Club.

Right after her talk, the Club committed P1 million to Angat Buhay — one of the projects under the Angat Pinas Foundation — which later on was earmarked for a dorm project after then President Alfredo Pascual, now the secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry noted that school dorms for students living in far-flung barangays were not being funded by the government.

This project aims to particularly address absenteeism caused by the significant distances students must travel from their homes to school.

Safe living environment

The PSU dormitory, funded by RC Makati at P2.2 million, will accommodate 20 female students from underprivileged backgrounds and remote areas, providing them with a safe and conducive living environment for their studies.

RC Makati’s partnership with the Angat Pinas Foundation has been instrumental in other dormitory projects such as those put up in Sumilao, Bukidnon; La Libertad, Negros Oriental; and Infanta, Quezon.

The Club has also partnered with RC Puerto Princesa through President Claudio Favila for the purchase of necessities inside the dormitory, further strengthening collaborative efforts within the Rotary network.

This collaboration with Angat Pinas underscores RC Makati’s unwavering commitment to education and community development.

Plans are already underway for a fifth dormitory in the coming Rotary year, continuing the legacy of support and empowerment for students in need.