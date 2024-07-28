RC Makati deploys quick-response for habagat victims

Monsoon rains, locally known as habagat, were exacerbated by super typhoon “Carina,” bringing relentless rain over Luzon and nearby towns throughout the morning of Wednesday, 24 July.

This deluge left nearly the entire region flooded, resulting in a two-day halt in work and school activities and compelling five provinces to declare a state of calamity.

A day after the storm, the RC Makati disaster relief team, led by Rotary Club of Makati president Keith Harrison and director Boy Arteche, sprang into action.

Angat Taytay

The team concentrated their efforts on the Taytay area, partnering with Angat Taytay. Their first stop was Sitio Ramona, where 64 families were sheltered in an evacuation center.

Next, they visited Hapay na Manga, providing relief to 51 families. The third site visited by the team was Barangay San Juan, where they assisted 28 families.

Finally, the team reached Barangay Sta Ana, where five families remained in the local evacuation center as their homes were still inundated. Each family received mats, blankets, and slippers from RC Makati, while Angat Taytay supplied food packs.

Additionally, RC Makati handed over 100 sets of mats and blankets to Angat Taytay for distribution to three more sites on the same day, 25 July.

Further beyond Metro Manila

On 26 July, the second day of relief efforts, the RC Makati Disaster Relief Team hit the road again, this time venturing further out of Metro Manila, with director Chris Ferareza, chair of the disaster relief committee, joining the distribution efforts.

In coordination with RC Bulacan True North E-Club through club president Senen Pineda, the team navigated the still-flooded roads to Malolos, Bulacan. Their first and second stops were at San Sebastian Chapel and the multipurpose center of Barangay Catmon, providing relief to 12 and 38 families, respectively. They then traveled a few more kilometers to Paombong, Bulacan.

After a challenging drive through 800 meters of road submerged under three feet of floodwater, the team provided relief to 32 families in the first barangay. They continued through a narrow, partially flooded and rough concrete path to reach their fourth and final stop, Barangay Pinalagdaan, Paombong, where they aided 90 families.

Deep gratitude

All recipients received mats and blankets, as many of the evacuees were sleeping on cartons laid on the floor. The elderly, in particular, expressed deep gratitude for the Club’s assistance. In addition to mats and blankets, the team provided food packs to 39 families and to 11 senior citizens and PWDs.

On 27 July, president Keith, director Chris, and Rotarian CB Rivilla traveled to San Mateo, Rizal, for another relief mission. This initiative was conducted in partnership with Ronalyn Lagata, a top 10 nominee for the Paing Hechanova Leadership Awards from Payatas.

After brief messages from RC Makati, the team distributed 300 food packs to families in need. Each food pack contained rice, canned goods and noodles. Additionally, senior citizens received mats and blankets.

The Club also supported efforts in aid by District 3830, donating P25,000 for their relief missions conducted in Muntinlupa and Bulacan.

During the three-day relief mission, RC Makati reached 694 families and distributed approximately P250,000 worth of relief goods.