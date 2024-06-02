Enough PUVs operating in NCR — DOTr chief

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said there are enough PUVs operating in Metro Manila and other cities, adding that 80 percent of operators and drivers have consolidated into cooperatives or corporations as part of the PUV Modernization Program (PUVMP).

“Overall, [the report of the LTFRB] is that we have enough capacity. Yung mga nagconsolidate are offering required seats here in Metro Manila,” Sec. Bautista said on the sidelines of the Maritime Industry Authority’s (MARINA) 50th anniversary.

In fact, more than enough PUVs are plying certain routes, which requires the rationalization of routes through the Local Public Transport Route Plan, or LPTRP, Sec. Bautista explained.

“Merong mga rutang kailangan sigurong bawasan yung vehicles kasi napakarami [for one route],” he said.

Bautista added that the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) are working with local government units to rationalize these routes.

“With the finalization of this LTPRP, talagang masisiguro natin na magiging profitable at sustainable yung mga ruta and that would mean pwede silang maginvest sa modern vehicles.”

The LPTRP is a plan detailing the route network, mode, and required number of PUVs per mode for delivering land transport service, which shall be the minimum requirement prescribed for the issuance of PUV franchises.