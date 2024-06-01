DoJ: P6.7-B shabu case vs 70 suspects ‘strong’

The Department of Justice (DoJ) announced over the weekend that it possesses strong evidence to pursue the case against over 70 individuals implicated in an anti-illegal drugs operation in Tondo, Manila in 2022. The said operation resulted in the seizure of 990 kilograms of shabu, valued at P6.7 billion.

Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Atty. Mico Clavano highlighted that President Marcos Jr. is closely monitoring the development of the case, considering its significance in the government’s campaign against illegal drugs.

Clavano emphasized that the combined efforts of all government agencies involved, including the President, bolster the strength of the evidence.

“With the evidence and the testimonies of our witnesses, including the coordination meetings that we regularly hold, I think the evidence is strong,” Clavano said.

The DoJ is conducting a preliminary investigation into two complaints filed by the National Police Commission and the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (Napolcom) against 74 respondents.

On 8 October 2022, an operation led to the seizure of 990 kilograms of shabu, valued at P6.7 billion, from a lending office allegedly owned by Police Master Sergeant Rodolfo Mayo.

Additionally, on 15 October, another 42 kilograms of shabu, worth P285.6 million and linked to the Tondo seizure, were found in the possession of two police officers.

The supplementary complaint emerged from the Fact-Finding Inquiry Report on the Mayo Drug Bust Case submitted by Napolcom, following its investigation into alleged anomalies during the operations.