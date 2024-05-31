Words made flesh

Buddhists can bask in a transcendent experience in the presence of a bone relic from Siddharta Gautama enshrined in Wisdom Park, Quezon City, on the recent Vesak Day, one of the most important religious festivals around the world celebrating the Indian philosopher’s life, death, and passage to enlightenment.

This is the first occasion in history that sacred relics have been brought from Sri Lanka to the Philippines.

The commemoration commenced with the bringing of the sacred relics at Wisdom Park which was received by the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Philippines Dr. Chanaka Talpahewa, followed by a bodhi pooja, Buddha bathing and circumambulation.

The placing of the sacred relics was solemnized by Ven. Sukkadhammo and Ven. Ratthapalo, who represented the Theravada tradition; while Lama Damdul represented the Vajrayana tradition.

Addressing the gathering, Talpahewa underscored the relevance of Buddhist teaching to address the issues of the current era.

The program was also adorned by a Bhakti Geeperformance (devotional songs dedicated to Buddha) by the officers and staff of the Embassy of Sri Lanka and members of the Sri Lankan community in the Philippines, and a Philippine cultural show by the students of Adamson University.

More than 400 guests including officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs, members of the diplomatic corps and Buddhist associations and devotees in Philippines, attended the event.