Valenzuela provides anti-pneumonia jabs

The local government of Valenzuela City — through its City Health Office — announced on Friday the continuation of its free anti-pneumonia vaccination program for senior citizens.

The program, dubbed “Vaccination at the Parks” under the VCVaxPlus Project, aims to improve accessibility and provide free vaccines to protect the most vulnerable population from respiratory diseases.

Senior citizens aged 60 and above are welcome to visit designated vaccination sites at public parks and recreational areas from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and due to limited vaccine supply, a first-come, first-served basis will be implemented.

The Valenzuela LGU said that the vaccination schedule is on 3 to 7 June at People’s Park; 10 to 11 and 13 to 14 June at the Family Park; 17 to 21 June at the Polo Park and 24 to 28 June at the People’s Park.

Beneficiaries need to show Valenzuela City Office of the Citizens Affairs (OSCA) ID, medical clearance for those with comorbidities and a pneumonia vaccine card, if any.

The program prioritizes the health of “Pamilyang Valenzuelano” senior citizens. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s 2023 data, pneumonia remains a leading cause of illness and death among the elderly population.