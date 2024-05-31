Understanding Calcium

Many of my patients believe that drinking milk is an important part of the diet to stay healthy. Milk contains calcium, an essential mineral for strong bones and teeth. It can also help with the proper functioning of the heart, muscles and nerves. Calcium, along with vitamin D, may help with high blood pressure, diabetes and cancer.

Not getting enough calcium during childhood and the growing years can lead to health problems related to weak bones. Children may not be able to reach their full potential for bone strength and adult height. And with weak bones as a child, this can lead to adults with low bone mass, increasing the risk for osteoporosis and fractures later in life.

But what if don’t like milk or if you are watching your calories? Does this mean that you cannot get the calcium you need?

The best way to get enough calcium is through diet. It is true that dairy products such as fresh milk (about 250-300mg of calcium per cup), yogurt, cheese and even condensed milk, evaporated milk and powdered milk have the highest concentrations of calcium. But some people may not be able to tolerate dairy products, however, and develop an upset stomach and diarrhea — a condition called lactose intolerance.