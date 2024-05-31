Test your EU mettle

The delegation of the European Union to the Philippines challenges the brightest young minds across the Philippines to join and win the EU Whiz set from August to October.

The three-month-long competition held in celebration of the 60 years of EU-Philippines diplomatic relations is an inter-collegiate quiz about the EU, its institutions, roles, history, policies, programs, core values, its member-states and its relationship with the Philippines.

Students from universities and colleges nationwide (including those pursuing degrees in European Studies, International Relations, History, Philosophy and related disciplines) are encouraged to join.

The competition also seeks to enhance academic and analytical skills, engage in meaningful discussions on global issues, and network with peers and experts in European studies.

The EU Whiz will have two online elimination rounds.

The Top 20 teams will be determined in the first online elimination round on 27 August.

In the next round, those teams will compete in the online semi-finals on 10 September to select the top 10, who will then face off at the in-person championship round on 15 October at the SM Mall of Asia.

Registration for the EU Whiz 2024 is open until 17 August.

Interested students, universities and colleges can find detailed competition mechanics on the official EU Whiz Facebook @euwhiz.