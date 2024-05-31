Retired cop killer identified

The Taytay Police on Friday revealed that one of the suspects in the killing of a retired policeman in Taytay, Rizal was already identified.

This comes as authorities rounded up its investigation on the incident where the retired cop — identified as Gary Boco — was robbed while manning his sari-sari store in Sitio Pag-asa, Sta. Ana, Taytay on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Taytay police, the suspect was positively identified through CCTV footage even as a manhunt operation has been launched by the police for the arrest of the suspect.

Initial reports showed that the victim was inside his sari-sari store when the two suspects on board a motorcycle suddenly came, pointed a gun to the victim and declared hold-up.

The victim fought back and was able to grab the gun of the suspects. The victim, however, sustained two bullet wounds on different parts of his body after he attempted to resist a robbery.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but was declared dead upon arrival.

The suspects immediately fled after the incident towards Barkadahan Bridge at Floodway.

The police have already conducted follow-up operations for the immediate arrest of the suspects.