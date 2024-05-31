P340K shabu seized

Authorities nabbed an individual believed to be a high-value individual during a buy-bust operation conducted at Cayetano Boulevard, Barangay Ususan in Taguig City at dawn Thursday.

The suspect was identified by the police as one alias Mac-Mac, who was apprehended by operatives from the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of Taguig City Police Station.

Initial reports disclosed that the suspect yielded five pieces heat-sealed transparent sachets of suspected “shabu,” one knot tied transparent plastic sachet of suspected shabu weighing more or less 50 grams with standard drug price of P340,000, one color navy blue sling bag; one piece genuine P500 utilized as buy-bust money; and seven pieces of P1,000 bill utilized as boodle money.

The seized pieces of evidence will be turned over to SPD Forensic Unit for Laboratory Examination while a complaint of violation of Sec. 5 and 11 Article II of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) is being prepared against the suspect before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office.