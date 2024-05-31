MMDA eyes EDSA-Quezon Avenue flyover ‘moto’ lay-by

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is preparing at least 14 motorcycle lay-bys under flyovers along major roads in Metro Manila to provide shelter for riders during the rainy season.

MMDA acting chairperson Atty. Don Artes said the initiative aims to address the safety concerns of motorcycle riders who are forced to stop in the middle of the road during heavy downpours.

The designated lay-bys will be located along Epifanio delos Santos Avenue (EDSA), C5 Road, and Commonwealth Avenue and each area will have allocated spaces for motorcycles and bicycles with clear signage for entry and exit.

Artes’ announcement comes after a request from 1-Rider Partylist Representative Rodge Gutierrez regarding the status of previously promised motorcycle rain shelters.

“The data requested would aid us in determining the required legislation to assist the MMDA and local government units regarding the traffic situation in our country,” Gutierrez said in a letter dated 21 May.

The MMDA targets to open the lay-bys to the public by July.

The emergency lay-by has allocated spaces for motorcycles and bicycles with designated entrance and exit signs.