Health in a capsule

Since its founding, LAC, short for Leader in Antioxidative Control, has embarked on a pioneering journey to develop scientifically based formulas, harnessing the best of eastern wisdom and western technology to fight free radicals, combat aging brought forth by oxidative stress and support you daily in looking, feeling and functioning at your best.

Having established a global presence since 1997, there are currently about 250 LAC branded stores in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Taiwan. LAC sources ingredients from around the globe, such as US, Japan, France, Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland to ensure utmost quality, and works only with the most specialized partners in developing and manufacturing health solutions.

For the cold season, LAC recommends two essentials. LAC TriAction C1000 Timed-Release contains 1000mg of vitamin C formula that offers three times the benefits of regular vitamin C supplements.

a) Buffered vitamin C — gentle on stomach

b) Alpha Lipoic Acid — regenerates vitamin C in the body for longer antioxidant effectiveness

c) Optimized antioxidant benefit — added Grape Seed Extract, L-Glutathione, Citrus Bioflavonoids for synergistic antioxidant protection helps build stronger immunity, resistance to infections (coughs, cold, flu), quicken recovery and provide antioxidant protection! Timed-release also means it allows for gradual release of nutrients for maximum absorption.

LAC Junior ImmuGuard Junior with Probiotics combines four strains of good bacteria to boost your child’s immunity and digestive health. It helps boost good microorganisms in your child’s body to fight against bad bacteria/pathogens that can cause illnesses and maintain good resistance against common infections e.g. cold/flu and cough.