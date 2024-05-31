Don’t scrap old jeeps

Students from Israel are proposing a project that intends to transform old jeepneys into mobile education centers using Israeli technology and innovation.

The team from Ron Vardi School for Gifted and Outstanding Students in Rishon LeZion, a city south of Tel Aviv, aims to deploy these refashioned jeepneys to help low-income communities in the Philippines.

The jeepneys will have a solar-powered water disinfection system on their roofs, rainwater collection systems, and herb gardens planted on recycled plastic bottles.

It will also have teaching modules on green and sustainable environment, such as recycling plastic bags into bricks for construction, earth-friendly food packaging, community composting, and use of seed bombs to plant vegetables and herbs.

The students gifted Philippine Ambassador Pedro Laylo with a model of their jeepney project and Laylo, in return, gave them souvenirs featuring jeepneys and Philippine tourism destinations.

“Thank you very much for choosing the Philippines as your project site and I congratulate you for your innovative proposal,” Laylo told the students.

Laylo pledged to endorse the project to Quezon City for collaboration and implementation.

Rishon LeZion, where the Ron Vardi School is located, is a sister-city of Quezon City.