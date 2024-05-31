Bong Go visits Quezon City to help displaced workers

In a concerted effort to uplift economically challenged communities, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, alongside Mayor Joy Belmonte, personally aided displaced workers in Quezon City on Thursday, 30 May.

This initiative continues his commitment to fostering inclusive economic recovery and providing opportunities to the less fortunate amidst ongoing challenges.

“Sa gitna ng ating mga pagsubok, nais kong ipaabot ang aking taos-pusong suporta at pag-asa para sa inyong lahat. Ang pamahalaan ay patuloy na nagsisikap upang matulungan ang mga mahihirap na makabangon, lalo na ang mga nawalan ng trabaho,” affirmed Go.

“Huwag kayong mawalan ng pag-asa, sapagkat kami ay narito upang sumuporta at magserbisyo sa inyo. Patuloy tayong magkaisa at magtulungan, sapagkat ang ating layunin ay mapabuti ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Ang bisyo ko ay magserbisyo, at kasama ninyo ako sa bawat hakbang ng ating pagbangon,” he further encouraged.

The event occurred at the Risen Garden in Quezon City Hall. Go's Malasakit Team supported 1,000 displaced workers, providing them with snacks, vitamins, masks, basketballs, and volleyballs, along with a select few receiving shoes, bikes, a watch, and a mobile phone.

Additionally, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) hosted a Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program orientation for eligible beneficiaries, facilitated through Go's initiative.

Go took this opportunity to praise DOLE for its proactive measures in tackling the issues that affect disadvantaged and displaced workers. The TUPAD program, implemented by DOLE with Go's support, seeks to offer emergency employment and livelihood opportunities to individuals affected by economic crises.

In his legislative efforts, Go has introduced Senate Bill No. 420 to implement a short-term employment initiative targeting members of underprivileged households. Named the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP), this proposed measure would provide temporary jobs to those who qualify which are identified as economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers.

To further alleviate the economic strain on Filipino families, Go co-authored and supported Senate Bill No. 2534, which proposes a nationwide increase in the daily minimum wage by P100.

Meanwhile, Go thanked local officials for serving their constituents, including Mayor Belmonte, Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, and Councilor Mikey Belmonte, among others.

In her address, Mayor Belmonte lauded Go for his relentless dedication to the welfare of the city's residents. “Tayo po ang napili bilang mga beneficiary ng ibinababang programa po ng ating minamahal na senador na hindi tayo pinapabayaan kahit kailanman," she stated.

Mayor Belmonte further highlighted the senator's personal efforts in times of crisis, such as fire incidents and hospitalizations, where his support was crucial.

"Kung tayo po ay may mga kamag-anak na nasunugan, ang number one po na taga-tulong sa atin ay walang iba kundi si Senador Bong. Lagi na lang siyang nagbibigay ng tulong at suporta sa mga nasusunugan dito sa Lungsod ng Quezon," she remarked.

Meanwhile, as chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also continues to monitor the implementation of the Malasakit Centers, aimed at providing accessible and affordable healthcare.

He urged the citizens to utilize the services offered at the Malasakit Centers in the Lung Center of the Philippines, Novaliches District Hospital, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children's Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, East Avenue Medical Center, Veterans Memorial Medical Center, Philippine Orthopedic Center, National Children's Hospital, Philippine National Police General Hospital, and Quirino Memorial Medical Center.

These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, 165 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses.

The Department of Health (DOH) reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos.

“Sa mga pasyente, lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para ‘to sa inyo. Kung may hospital bill kayo, nandiyan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para mabayaran ito,” said Go.

Go, vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, also supported various projects in Quezon City, including drainage improvement, flood control structures in several barangays, the acquisition of an ambulance, a dump truck, and four multicabs.

Lastly, he also helped secure funding for the vertical expansion of a new emergency building at the Philippine Heart Center and EAMC, as well as halfway houses to be built near national specialty centers in the city.

“Ilapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga taong nangangailangan nito. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil ang tangi kong bisyo ay magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo yan sa Diyos,” Go concluded.