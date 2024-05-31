Big-time lady drug pusher in Marikina nabbed in QC

Operatives of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) pounced on a big-time lady drug pusher from Marikina City on Thursday night, operating in Barangay Payatas.

QCPD Director, P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan, identified the suspect as Noraisa Gapor, 43 years old, and a resident of Brgy. Parang, Marikina City.

Maranan said the District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU), led by P/Maj. Wennie Ann A. Cale, was tipped off by a concerned citizen about the illegal drug activity of the suspect.

DDEU operatives in coordination with PDEA RO-NCR, conducted a buy-bust operation at 8:00 p.m. on May 30, 2024 along IBP Road Everlasting in Brgy. Payatas.

A police officer, acting as a poseur buyer, bought P30,000 worth of shabu from suspect Gapor, and at the given pre-arranged signal, she was arrested.

Confiscated from the suspect were 125 grams of shabu valued at P850,000, a pink pouch, a cellular phone, and the buy-bust money.

The suspect will be charged for violation of R.A. 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

“Ipinapaabot ko ang aking pasasalamat at pagbati sa mga operatiba ng DDEU sa kanilang walang humpay na pagsusumikap sa pagsasagawa ng mga operasyon laban sa iligal na droga na nagdulot ng matagumpay na pagkadakip ng suspek at pagkakasamsam ng mga ebidensya," Maranan said.