Remulla fetes graduating PDLs

Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Thursday has recognized the unwavering efforts of Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. in giving paramount importance to education and learning of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

Remulla’s comment came as the New Bilibid Prison-Minimum Security Camp (NBP-MinSeCamp) wrapped-up the first-ever Graduation Rites and 2nd Moving-Up Ceremony for 57 PDL students last 23 May, wherein 37 of which are from the Elementary Level while 20 came from the Alternative Learning System-Basic Literacy Program.

Retired Police General Nicanor A. Bartolome was designated as Keynote Speaker of the event, together with DepEd Officials and teachers led by Dr. Marissa M. Andanaza, ALS and Kindergarten Education Program Specialist and Lerma L. Galang, Education Program Specialist.

“Your perseverance and resilience despite the challenges and struggles behind bars to acquire precious wisdom is a testament that your past can never describe who you are,” said Remulla to the graduates.

“Today, you emerged victorious in one of the most important battles in life — the Fight for Proper Education. You now have the power in your hands to rewrite your own destinies,” he added.

“The efforts of Gen. Catapang in administering the Bureau of Corrections is very commendable, keep up the good work and continue being a beacon of hope for our reforming PDLs, continue to make a difference,” Remulla said.