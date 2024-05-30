QC gov’t braces for La Niña

The local government of Quezon City has assured its residents that it is prepared for the upcoming typhoon season and La Niña, which is expected to bring 13 to 16 storms to the country this year.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte assured that they have already geared up and have everything they need for the coming rainy season and the arrival of La Niña.

She added that the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (DRRMC) is spearheading the preparations. All relevant city government offices will play a role in ensuring the safety of residents and the swift delivery of aid during emergencies.

The city’s preparedness was recently tested during typhoon “Aghon,” the first storm to hit the Philippines in 2024. Officials aim to maintain this level of readiness throughout the year.