Health group warns vs vape effects

A health advocacy group urged the government on Thursday to protect children and young people from being targeted by the tobacco and nicotine industry.

Parents Against Vape (PAV) condemned the recent VapeFest held in Pasig City, which they say coincided with preparations for World No Tobacco Day on 31 May 2024.

The group criticized two vape brands for using marketing tactics that portrayed vaping as fun and harmless. The event reportedly featured prominent social media influencers who publicly endorsed vaping products.

“This event blatantly violates Republic Act 11900, the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act,” PAV said in a statement. “The law expressly prohibits endorsements by celebrities and social media influencers in marketing and promoting vape products.”

Specifically, PAV cited Section 16 of the Act, which forbids any form of advertising, promotion, and sponsorship featuring celebrities or social media influencers who endorse or promote vape products.

The group argued that the presence of these influencers at the VapeFest, along with their public endorsements, constitutes a clear violation of the law.