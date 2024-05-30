Guo mystery deepens with Lin link

The Senate investigation into the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator hub in Tarlac has unearthed a potential discrepancy in Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo’s citizenship. Senators are scrutinizing a possible connection between Mayor Guo and a Chinese national named Lin Wen Yi.

Documents from the Bureau of Internal Revenue and Securities and Exchange Commission presented during the hearing revealed that Lin was an incorporator alongside Mayor Guo in several businesses.

These businesses include the QJJ Group of Companies, QJJ Farms, and QJJ Embroidery, among others. Notably, Mayor Guo’s siblings, Shiela L. Guo and Siemen L. Guo, and their father Jian Zhong Guo, were also listed as incorporators of the companies.

Earlier, Senator Win Gatchalian raised the possibility of Lin being Mayor Guo’s biological mother. This claim followed reports that Lin was introduced as the mayor’s mother when the family resided in Valenzuela City.

Mayor Guo previously claimed to be the love child of her Chinese father and a Filipina househelp, Amelia Leal, who supposedly abandoned her at birth. However, her birth certificate listed both Angelito Guo (believed to be Jian Zhong Guo’s alias) and Amelia Leal as Filipino citizens.

Further complicating the matter, the Senate learned that Mayor Guo has two siblings, Shiela and Seimen, who had Amelia Leal listed as their mother on their birth certificates. Both siblings confirmed this during the hearing.

The revelation about Lin and the potential inconsistencies in the family structure have raised questions about Mayor Guo’s true heritage. Senators noted that Jian Zhong Guo reportedly traveled extensively with Lin, raising suspicions they were more than business partners.