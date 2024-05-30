Chiz, Migz bad mix

A chamber of 24 independent republics is how many describe the Senate but recent events revealed the backstabbing and intrigue that are the favorite pastime of the senators.

The statement of President Bongbong Marcos about Senate President Chiz Escudero reaching out to him apparently to seek approval for a takeover was indeed a revelation.

The story of the particular train of events behind the Senate shuffle was hard to deny considering it came from the President himself.

Senator Migz Zubiri had indicated that the powers that be were behind his downfall as leader of the Senate, but Marcos said that no one but the senators were behind the change in leadership.

As the camp of Zubiri, primarily Senator JV Ejercito, indicated, there was no compelling reason for a leadership change.

Zubiri tried to piece together the fate that befell him and pointed to the disagreement over the pace of Charter change under his leadership and lately the investigation into the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency leak as factors.

This was not so, according to PBBM who shrugged off Migz’s statement about the intervention of the powers that be, whom he surmised will only be at the level of the President.

Chiz admitted to plotting the ouster of Migz citing “agam-agam” (uncertainties) of some members of the Senate about his leadership.

Marcos said that Chiz made the move to bump off Migz without his involvement but he was apprised of the situation from start to finish by Escudero himself.

Marcos made it clear that throwing Migz under the bus was Chiz’s idea.

Chiz brought up the idea of replacing Migz, Marcos recounted, saying he wanted to “try to be the Senate President.”

“So, that’s the extent. That‘s how I was informed at every step of the way but it moved so quickly as well. But, of course, we knew the state of the voting,” he said.

All the while there was some horse trading going on between Chiz and the senators who continued to support Migz, Bato de la Rosa being one of those persuaded to shift his allegiance.

Going by the President’s statement, the maneuverings were conducted by Chiz, who must have wanted the top Senate post so much to the extent of earning the displeasure of his peers for the snap takeover which he refused to call a coup.

“It was done by the senators,” Marcos said. “So that does not reflect on my view of Senator Migz and the trust and confidence that I have in him.”

Chiz, a Senate veteran, may have the qualifications to lead the chamber but the resentment his takeover caused would be a challenge when he wants to get things done.

The so-called Solid 7 comprising the senators who stuck it out with Migz are considered the workhorses when it comes to legislation output.

Not to denigrate the others, but most of the senators believe that holding talk shows in the guise of Senate hearings suffice to earn them their spurs.

Chiz, thus, would have to persuade the camp of Migz to work with him, instead of having to face a formidable opposition that would effectively divide the chamber over each priority measure.

Since Chiz, as Marcos indicated, has the persuasion skills to initiate a leadership change out of the blue, convincing his peers to render him their support would not be an ordeal.

For now, the benefit of the doubt is all Chiz can rely on in his first stint as Senate President to make an imprint on the nation which is facing unprecedented challenges.