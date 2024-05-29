Salian: Reproductive health gap bridged

To help in conception, local pharmaceutical companies I.E. Medica and MedEthix are partnering to bridge the gap in reproductive health. But how do they exactly do that?

“Both companies are operating similarly as the main activity is importation, distribution, and the wholesale of pharmaceutical goods,” I.E. Medica and MedEthix executive, co-founder, and CEO Monaliza Balnig Salian said on DAILY TRIBUNE’s Straight Talk program.

“In the early stage of MedEthix we tried to bridge the certain gap in reproductive health, especially when we (saw) the decline of the replacement ratio in the Philippines in terms of having a new birth against the mortality rate,” Salian said.

As the pharmaceutical companies saw the gaps, they did not hesitate to bridge the gap in the reproductive health division that caters to general ob-gyne, fertility, and taking care of the men in society.

“We have also formed this year the urology unit,” she added.

Global network an advantage

Under the reproductive category, Salian said they are importing drugs and finished pharmaceutical goods.

“We have this global contracting capacity already and we have the kind of capability. We established this kind of relationship with the extensive global networks that we have. Name it,” she said.

Among their partners are the biggest pharmaceutical hubs in India, Australia, and Europe.

“We have that vast number of countries that could supply finished goods to us,” she said.

Through their sources, the local pharmaceutical companies can gather enough molecules suited for the reproductive division aimed at helping women bear children.

I.E. Medica Inc. and MedEthix Inc. were awarded earlier this month three major healthcare awards at the Healthcare Asia Pharma Awards 2024 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

The company received the Supply Chain Initiative of the Year, Hospital Partnership of the Year, and the Most Differentiated Service of the Year awards.

This marks the first time for local pharmaceutical brands to have won in these categories.

The brands are active proponents in the importation, registration, and supply of healthcare products in the country.

I.E. Medica and MedEthix were founded by Vasant and Monaliza Salian in 2006 and 2009, respectively.