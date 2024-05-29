Muntinlupa barangays get huge lift

The local government of Muntinlupa City has provided 34 motorcycles and 10 ambulances to barangays and city offices.

Mayor Rufino “Ruffy” Biazon led the turnover ceremony at Muntinlupa Sports Complex, which was attended by barangay chairpersons.

The local government distributed 34 Honda Click 125 motorcycles to various city departments including the Business Permits and Licensing Office, Colegio de Muntinlupa, and the Community Affairs and Development Office.

Meanwhile, all barangays of the city received ambulances equipped with basic life support, emergency supplies, medical equipment, high-quality blinkers, and sirens. The city’s Department of Disaster Reduction and Management received the 10th ambulance.

According to Biazon, the ambulances will be used for the barangays’ emergency response while the motorcycles will be used by city employees for field work.

“The purpose of these ambulances is for emergency response, and the motorcycles are for performing the tasks and functions of various city offices,” Biazon said.

“The Business Permits and Licensing Office, our veterinary office, they have inspectors who will use the motorcycles,” he added.