LGUs receive backhoe boost

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Wednesday has turned over 11 units of backhoes-on-barge worth P491.46 million to local government units (LGUs) for continuing efforts to clean up rivers and waterways flowing out to the Manila Bay.

DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga said healthy rivers will have a direct impact to communities during the turnover rites at Las Piñas, adding that the provision of equipment was considered as another milestone in the Manila Bay Rehabilitation project.

“We encourage the LGUs to use these backhoes-on-barge not only for the cleanup and dredging of the waterways and coastal areas of the Manila Bay region but also to help avert floods that threaten lives and properties in many vulnerable communities as a result of climate change,” Loyzaga said.

Recipients of the 11 units of backhoes-on-barge are the local governments of Malabon, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Pasay, Pasig, Pateros, Quezon City, Taguig, San Fernando in Pampanga, Obando in Bulacan and Bacoor in Cavite.

“This is made possible by the partnership forged in 2021 between the DENR and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to provide LGUs with tools and heavy equipment to dredge and desilt waterways and collect submerged garbage as part of the continuing rehabilitation efforts in this historical and valuable bay,” Loyzaga said.

“LGUs play a pivotal role in the success of the Manila Bay rehabilitation initiatives. I commend the dedication of our local leaders who have been our partners in implementing innovative solid waste management programs in their areas of jurisdiction such as the installation of trash traps and cleanup of rivers and esteros,” she added.

To recall, the Manila Bay rehabilitation was mandated by the Supreme Court (SC) in a Continuing Mandamus Order dated 18 December 2008 and required DENR, DPWH among other state agencies, LGUs and two water concessionaires to clean up and rehabilitate the Bay as well as restore and maintain its waters to a safe level.

The SC order paved the way for the creation of the Manila Bay Rehabilitation Task Force in 2019 by virtue of Administrative Order 16, with the DENR Secretary as chairperson and department heads of the Interior and Local Government and of Tourism as vice chairpersons.

These measures include engineering and technological assistance to improve the water quality of esteros and waterways that empty to the bay, the rehabilitation of old sewer lines in the National Capital Region, and the relocation of informal settler families residing in the vicinity of Manila Bay.