Food extraordinaire by Sonja

Quietly standing at a corner of Chino Roces Avenue Extension in Makati City is a place simply called By Sonja. It did not use to carry a name, although it had always been known by the owner, chef Sonja Ocampo. And the place used to be the commissary of her famous Cupcakes by Sonja. For years, she tirelessly worked here to produce her bakery’s highly patronized pastries, cakes and pies that all came in cupcake form. It is also here that she developed exciting new flavors to offer her regular clientele.

The place is rather small but it does not matter, as she encourages more of pickups and takeaways now that it goes by the name By Sonja. Now a one-stop dessert shop, it has enough space for chillers displaying an extensive array of treats, such as whole cakes and pies, as well as counters showcasing assorted mouth-watering pastries and confections.

From a corner of the place emanates the heavenly aroma of freshly baked croissants and breads. They are to be transformed into delicious sandwiches once orders for sandwiches come in. This is the Viennoiserie section with its enticing lineup of flaky goodness, particularly plain croissants for sandwich purposes and an assortment of flavored ones.

For customers with particular dietary needs or restrictions, By Sonja responds with sugar-free, gluten-free, and plant-based options. She has vegan croissants, for instance.

“The goal is to have something for everyone,” explains Chef Sonja, whose travels to New York, France and Japan have deeply influenced her creations. “In developing our flavors, we are guided by a sense of refinement and restraint. We work hard to achieve what we believe is the ideal balance of flavors and sweetness. I guess this is where the Japanese sensibility that we aspire to achieve comes into play. We aim for simplicity in everything we do and strive to deliver in the best way we can.”