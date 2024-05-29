BI intercepts blacklisted Malaysian

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) disclosed on Wednesday that its operatives apprehended a blacklisted Malaysian national who tried to leave the country on Sunday at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the passenger as 38-year-old Chong Wei Keong, who was intercepted at the immigration departure area of NAIA Terminal 1 as he was about to board his flight via Malaysian Airlines flight bound for Kuala Lumpur.

Tansingco said that the Malaysian was arrested after informants alerted the bureau to his probable departure from the country.

Records reveal that Chong was already banned by the BI last year after being rejected by immigration officers for failing to establish his purpose in traveling to the country, deeming him likely to become a public charge. He had previously overstayed in the country for seven months but could not justify his long stay.

A public charge, in immigration parlance, refers to a foreigner who is considered a burden to the Philippine government.

However, the investigation showed that Chong was an illegal entrant after arriving in the country earlier this year. He was immediately arrested by immigration officers and supervisors after confirming his identity and records.

Chong is currently detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, pending his deportation proceedings.