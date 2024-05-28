Homicide suspect intercepted at NAIA

The Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) on Tuesday revealed that a male passenger wanted for frustrated homicide was apprehended last Monday at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

Authorities said that operatives from the Barbosa Police Station 14 and the PNP-AVSEGROUP arrested the suspect who was trying to board a plane bound for Narita, Japan.

Police disclosed that the suspect was charged with Frustrated Homicide, a violation of Article 249 of the Revised Penal Code, under Criminal Case No. 1478-V-13, issued on 27 May 2014, by the Honorable Emma C. Matammu, presiding Judge of the National Capital Region, Regional Trial Court, Branch 269, Valenzuela City, with a recommended bail of P24,000.

PNP-AVSEGROUP director PBGen Christopher Abrahano lauded the airport officials’ preparedness to carry out their aviation duties and obligations.

“We remain at the forefront of strictly enforcing the laws and regulations relative to civil aviation. We assure the public that lawbreakers will be incarcerated, and justice will be served as we stay committed to preventing unwanted incidents from occurring at any time in all airports nationwide,” Abrahano said.

The suspect is under the custody of Barbosa PS-14 for documentation and proper disposition.