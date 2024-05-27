‘Traffickers’ of newborn not escaping justice — Remulla

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday vowed that justice would be served in the case of the online sale of a newborn baby allegedly by two individuals. Remulla made the assurance after state prosecutors filed cases of qualified trafficking and child exploitation against Arjay Escalona Malabanan and Ma. Chariza Rivera Dizon.

The charges were filed by the Department of Justice Task Force on Women and Children and Against Trafficking in Persons before the Manila Regional Trial Court.

The cases stemmed from complaints filed by the Philippine National Police-Women and Children Protection Center (PNP-WCPC) before the DoJ against Malabanan and Dizon.

To recall, the PNP-WCPC on 12 February this year acted on information from the National Authority for Child Care regarding a “black market” proliferating in social media groups facilitating the illegal “adoption” of children.

Using a policewoman as a poseur-buyer, the PNP-WCPC was able to transact with a certain “Kuy’s Jay,” who offered to sell them a newborn for P90,000.

The cop and Jay met at the Concepcion Church in Dasmariñas City, Cavite where the deal was sealed. Jay was arrested after receiving the marked money. Also nabbed was the baby’s mother, the co-accused Dizon.

Prosecutors said the evidence sufficiently established the crime of qualified trafficking as the suspects facilitated the adoption of the newborn baby.

It was established that the act of trafficking was facilitated through the use of a computer system through the Messenger social media platform.

Remulla said children are society’s most precious treasures that are fully protected by law since “they are the best investments of today for a better tomorrow.”

“Let us be the defenders of this vulnerable sector and the innocents who desperately need us,” Remulla said.