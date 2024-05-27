SC directs Comelec, JV to comment on TRO plea

The Supreme Court has directed the Commission on Elections and the joint venture (JV) tapped to provide poll services in 2025 to comment on a petition seeking a temporary restraining order against them.

The joint venture is composed of Miru Systems Co. Ltd., Integrated Computer Systems, St. Timothy Construction Corporation, and Centerpoint Solutions Technologies Inc.

Former Caloocan City Rep. Edgar Erice filed the petition for certiorari with a prayer for an ex parte TRO plea against the poll body and the joint venture.

The group secured the 2025 election contract worth P18 billion last 21 February, following a unanimous vote by the Comelec en banc on Resolution 24-0114.

Erice’s plea seeks to enjoin the poll body from executing that resolution, approving and funding the Full Automation System with Transparency Audit Count (FASTrAC) Project for next year’s elections.

The former lawmaker wants the resolution and notice of award voided.