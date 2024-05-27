‘Anti-government’ rally up in smoke

Amid the low turnout of protesters and the failure to mobilize enough support, Maisug anti-government rallyists cancelled their protest in Tacloban City in Leyte province, according to Tingog Partylist Representative Jude Acidre.

In a statement, Acidre said that the apparent failure has allegedly prompted the anti-government rallyists to play the “blame-game” and alleged that local leaders in Leyte have stifled dissent which resulted into the low turnout of rallyists.

He also mocked the rallyists claim of “peace” in their activities, pointing out that curses and attacks were more frequent than peace and prayer.

“Please do not use this method to insult our respected leaders. I think there are more cheap ones (their earlier rallies). I don't hear any prayers,” the House deputy majority leader said.

“They are also looking for a justification why not many have arrived, right? Because if you ask me, we have nothing to do with it, even Speaker Martin Romualdez has nothing to do with it,” the lawmaker added.

Acidre also slammed what considered as absurd the accusation of rallyists that the administration had a hand in restricting aircraft schedules to Tacloban airport.

“For several weeks we have been complaining about the ticket price, the lack of tickets, but they said, it has to be done, so that we can continue to improve the airport in Tacloban,” said the partylist solon.

The lawmaker even pointed out that Maisug anti-government rallyists did not apply for a permit, stressing that the rallyists only “notified” the provincial government when a roadshow showcasing heavy equipment was already set on the protest date.

“Based on the information that reached us, they did not actually apply for a permit. The notification they made to the provincial government only states that they will use freedom park. Someone has already booked as early as May 10 as far as I know, someone has already applied there for the heavy equipment roadshow,” Acidre said.