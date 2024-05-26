Woman nabbed at NAIA over estafa charge

Authorities on Sunday reported that a 49-year-old female passenger who was bound for Hong Kong was arrested at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 last 25 May for an outstanding estafa warrant.

The joint operation was led by P/Cpt. Alvin L. Tinonas of the NAIA Terminal 3 Police Station and P/Lt. Alexander Macarunay of the Pasay City Police Station’s Warrant and Subpoena Section.

According to police, the woman has a pending warrant (Criminal Case Number 13-72642) issued on 24 February 2014, by Judge Guillijie Delfin-Lim of the Regional Trial Court, 6th Judicial Region in Iloilo City.

The recommended bail for the estafa case is P10,000.

Following her arrest, the passenger was informed of her rights, which were documented using an alternative recording device in accordance with A.M. No. 21-06-08-SC, or the Supreme Court’s “Rules on the Use of Body-Worn Cameras in the Execution of Arrest.”

The apprehended woman is currently detained at the Pasay City Police Station’s Warrant and Subpoena Section for processing and proper disposition.

PNP Aviation Security Group director P/BGen. Christopher N. Abragano commended the successful operation, saying that the arrest sends a strong message that the PNP AVSEGROUP, along with other law enforcement agencies, is committed to apprehending those who try to evade the law.